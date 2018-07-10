To The Daily Sun,
The Celebrate Laconia parade was awesome!
Thank you Chet Cilley, Marc Joyal, Mike Poire, Nick Hanks, Nora Gray, Ben Gray, Pat Kelly and WEMJ, Grace McNamara and LRPA, Laconia Police, Fire and Public Works, Celebrate Laconia and all of the participants for helping to make the parade so great. And thank you to all of the people that came out to see it.
Tony Felch
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.