To The Daily Sun,
The Lakes Region General Hospital has again come to my rescue. I was in the hospital from November 28 to November 30 with a pulmonary embolism, which are blood clots in the lungs. I went in for a CT, went from there to the ER and then to ICU.
The nurses were wonderful as was Dr. Deery, and I have to mention them in this letter. Sean, Kaitlin, Jennifer, Tina, Andrea, Jess and Billie. Dropping in to see me was Dr. Weinmann, who happened to be at the hospital and heard my name mentioned, and Carolyn Brown who actually got the ball moving. Thank you all.
Barbara J. Perry
Moultonborough
