To The Daily Sun,
A big thank you to Shaw’s of Belmont for their generous donation of backpacks and lunch storage items to Every Child is Ours.
Every Child is Ours is a national nonprofit which has a goal of providing children in need with food. There are hundreds of children in our communities who go home from school on Fridays and have little or no food over the weekend. Our local Every Child is Ours chapter benefits the students of the Winnisquam School district. Our goal is to send children in need home on Fridays with bags of healthy food to have throughout the weekend. No child should be left hungry.
Thank you Shaw’s of Belmont for your support.
Emily LaPlante
Tilton
