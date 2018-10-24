To The Daily Sun,
The Social Committee and residents at Briarcrest Estates in Laconia held their first Craft Fair on October 20 and it was a great success.
I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our residents who participated and all of those that supported them. We look forward to having another fair next year and hope we can encourage more of our residents to participate.
Thank you all!
Carol Nordquist, Chairperson
Briarcrest Estates
Laconia
