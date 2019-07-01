To The Daily Sun,
I read many good human-interest stories in your paper. Your reporters do a thorough job of discerning which components bring a narrative to life.
But I found myself particularly captivated by Rick Green's front-page article on Barbara and Herb Lauterwasser. I think what he uncovered is a potential treasure trove of delightful histories all tucked away on a well-known hill in Laconia. He succeeded in capturing the essence of a couple who were fortunate to have found each other while in elementary school, no less, and managed to keep themselves and their family together through an amazing number of years. No easy task.
Considering how much material they may have offered, he managed to cull their highlights without skimping on the details. He organized their "chapters" to allow the reader pause for reflection on the courage and tenacity this couple maintained through a lifetime of complex choices.
Perhaps because of my own recent academic journey, I stalled at an easily-forgotten last sentence on their "Stateside return" paragraph. This woman achieved a college degree before I was born, when women going to university was a rare opportunity. Even with my graduating 20 years later, few of us girls went on to four-year colleges.
Big congrats to the Lauterwassers; and thanks, Rick, for a great story.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
