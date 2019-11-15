To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of our family and myself, I would like to thank all who participated in the efforts to save our loved one, Dr. Charles Fink, Chuck, Charlie, Dad, Grampie, Uncle & “Bones” to some. The emergency response crew from Belmont, the ER Staff at LRGH, Stewarts ambulance and the staff at Mass General for their professional care and concern. I would like to thank Pastor Andy Barnes of First Baptist Church in Belmont who was there in Boston with us throughout the long night praying and counseling family and also through the days ahead. Our church family’s prayers for Chuck and all concerned is much appreciated. The outpouring of love from our community, family and friends was humbling. Dr Fink was loved and appreciated by all who really knew him.
We would also like to thank Pitman’s Freight Room. The celebration of Chuck’s life was a wonderful tribute to the man he was. There was so much food prepared by caring hands. A special thank-you goes out to our friends, Bob and Jayne Greemore, and many family and friends who worked to feed the attendees, and then the clean-up. Thank you to Matt Langley, a longtime friend of family who sang and played guitar with his gift of music. To all who came to celebrate Chuck and to tell their stories of friendship, fun, fishing, golf and healing. A special thank-you to Chuck’s old friends who told stories of their “nightcrawler” days, the annual “gentlemen’s triathlon” and his expertise on the first UNH Frisbee team. Lastly to Wilkinson-Beane who saw to Chuck’s funeral with quiet dignity. Thank you to all.
Betty Pike-Fink
Belmont
