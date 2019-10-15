To The Daily Sun,
The Real Downtown Santas Pubmania Team held our first “Putting for Pubmania” mini golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5. We would like to thank Noreen and the staff at Pirates Cove Mini Golf in Winnisquam for all their assistance, as well as Craig and the staff at Winnisquam Country Store and Deli for providing delicious pizzas for our players.
A big thank-you to the 32 golfers that showed up, raising over $400 for Pubmania and the Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
We could not do any of our fundraisers without our generous team sponsors: Foley Oil, Bootleggers, The Insurance Outlet, GC Engineering, and The Downtown Gym.
Stay tuned for our next event, “Powerup for Pubmania,” a two-hour rolling fitness workout to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Laconia Middle School gym.
Real Downtown Santas Captains
Trish Tryon
Lisa Cornish
Janet Brough
Laconia
