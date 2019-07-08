To The Daily Sun,
The American Legion Post #33 of Meredith would like to send a huge thank you out to all who helped make a huge success of our first (but certainly not last) July 4th BBQ. The businesses and people who contributed were many but we want to be sure to include the Sons of the American Legion, the Legion Auxiliary, Taylor Rental of Belmont, Meredith Hannaford Supermarket, Meredith Aubuchon Hardware, George's Diner, Sunshine & Pa's, the Town of Meredith DPW and Parks & Rec. Departments. and the New Hampshire Veteran's Home.
While Meredith has a beautiful new gazebo graciously donated by Rotary International, it necessitated the removal of the BBQ pit in Hesky Park that we used for many years to do our yearly chicken BBQ. We decided to hold this event in the parking lot of the Legion quarters on Plymouth St. and to make it free for all who cared to attend. While we had a smattering of food left over, it wasn't much, so our estimates were fairly on target. We had beautiful weather and a super turnout. We also got to spend the afternoon with the great folks of the New Hampshire Veteran's home and some of the American heroes that gave so much to provide this day for us.
Thank you all again for coming and we're looking forward to doing it again next Independence Day! God Bless America.
Bob O'Neill, Commander
Griggs/Wyat Post #33 American Legion
Meredith
