To The Daily Sun,
We would like to thank the businesses and residents of our surrounding communities for their wonderful generosity and support for our fundraiser on October 20. We held a ham and bean dinner, with raffle baskets and a donation box. Donations could also be made to an account at Meredith Village Savings Bank.
We wanted to raise money for the family of a 2-year-old boy who suffers from a rare and devastating disease. The illness has taken a toll on his entire family as they have spent months in the Dartmouth hospital with him. Your wonderful response has been overwhelming to us and to the family.
We would like to thank you all: Eastern Propane, Union Diner in Laconia, Gilford House of Pizza, Gilford Cinema, Lakeside Restaurant in Gilford, Eden Nails Salon in Gilford, Clip Joint, Gilford, Homestead Restaurant, New Hampton, Fratellos, Laconia, Lakeside Roast Beef and Pizza, Laconia, T Bones and Captain Jack’s, Laconia, The Soda Shop, Laconia, 1 Color Nail Salon, Rossi’s Restaurant, New Hampton, Waterfall Café, Meredith, Center Harbor Diner, George’s Diner, Meredith, D’s Hair Designs, Meredith Hannaford, Shaw’s of Gilford, MB Tractor, Napa, Annalee Dolls, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, Joe Russo and Girls, Jim and Diane Guyer, Members of Laconia Friendship Club, Members of Winnipesaukee Squares, Meredith Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Chemung Gang Sugar Shack, Dennis and Cookie Boulanger, Charlene and Mike Boulanger, Jeanne and Jim Lowery, Mary and Roger Fauvel, Pastor Jeff and Roberta Laliberte, Bonnie and Don Kimball, Susan Thuillien, Kathy Sorrell, John Avery, Debra and Fred Campbell, Linda Phelps, Sue and Harley Potman, Jeannie Forrester, Rob Dunn, Kelly Bennett, Debbie and Jim Boddie
And to the many other wonderful and kind individuals who came to the dinner, gave donations and support.
Members of the Wicwas Lake Grange 292
Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church
