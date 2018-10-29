To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Central N.H. VNA & Hospice I would like to thank the members of Temple B’Nai Israel, and in particular the members of their We Care Committee for sponsoring Saturday night’s Gathering Time benefit concert at the community auditorium in Meredith. This being their fifth year and tenth concert, the committee’s hard work, dedication and understanding of music was evident in every detail, and Central VNA is the lucky recipient of their efforts.
The band’s three members put on quite a performance, showcasing their vocal talent, harmonic ability and community spirit. The audience sang along to such favorites as Big Yellow Taxi, Get Together and Carry On. And if you’ve never sampled the culinary delights of the temple members’ kitchens, you’ve missed a wonderful treat. The complimentary cookies, cakes and pastries were unparalleled.
The music of the 60s retains resonance and social capital today. Particularly in light of the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg that same day, we were reminded once again of the need to join together in love and understanding to create a world where all are valued. I am personally grateful for this concert and this reminder, and I am professionally grateful for the financial support the We Care Committee has generated on our behalf. Well done, all, and thank you so very much.
Lisa Dupuis, CEO
Central N.H. VNA & Hospice
Laconia
