To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Fair Board would like to thank The Winnisquam Regional High School Agriculture Center and Kim Foley (secretary at WRHS), Mike Petrun (director of the Winnisquam Agriculture Center at WRHS), Jen Solter–Jones (animal and Plant Science teacher at WRHS) along with Sally Doten and Nel Garden,both of the Belknap County Master Gardners.
The Agriculture Center and the Belknap County Master Gardeners donated the plants to the fair grounds and the class showed up at the fairgrounds on June 12 and planted the plants in four separate flower beds located at the fairgrounds. This was an amazing opportunity for all involved. The fair board is very grateful for these beautiful plants.
Janice Boudreau
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.