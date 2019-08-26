To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Fire Department would like to thank Director Amy Lovisek and her staff at Laconia’s Parks and Recreation Department for their hard work on restoring the lawn at our Central Fire Station.
For reasons beyond our control the lawn at the station grew in very poorly this year and was in really rough shape. With the lawn facing North Main Street, it is one of the first things people see when driving by or when coming to the station, and the shape it was in did not portray the image we wanted for this building.
Immediately after we reached out for help, the Parks and Recreation Department formulated a plan to resurrect the lawn and in just a few weeks, and many hours worth of work, they have it looking great!
Thank you to Director Lovisek and to everyone in your department who worked on this project.
Kirk Beattie
Fire Chief
Laconia
