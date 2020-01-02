To The Daily Sun,
Love, Inc. of the Lakes Region would like to recognize and thank the following buinesses for their generous support of our local families during our 2019 Christmas Blessings Project: AutoServ, Bonnette Page & Stone, Keith McBay, Brick Front Restaurant & Lounge, East Coast Foundation LLC, Foley Oil Company, Fratello’s Ristorante, Giguere Electric Inc., Gilbert Block Co., Goddard Family, Gove Electric, HK Power Sports, Hoey Machine Co., Irwin Automotive Group, Mike Testa Insurance Agency, Mills Industries, Miracle Farms Landscaping Contractors, New Sky Tree Service, Northeast Tire Service, OO La La Cakes, Rafferty Auto Sales & Service, South End Pizza & Seafood, Swisset Tool Company, The Home Beautiful, Truck Trends, The Insurance Outlet, Walmart, Watermark Marine Systems LLC, and Water Street Café.
A huge thank-you as well to the 15 partner churches, 35-plus volunteers, and numerous individual sponsors who donated and worked together to provide a very special and meaningful Christmas for 40 families, with a combined total of 104 children.
Families came to hear the Good News of Christmas, children crafted gifts for their parents, parents purchased subsidized gift cards for purchasing Christmas gifts and signed up for classes in Parenting, Budgeting, Grief Recovery, and Celebrate Recovery. Volunteers also served as personal shopping assistants for parents, building and strengthening a sense of community and connection.
Rob Lemire
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.