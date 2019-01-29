To The Daily Sun,
A few weeks ago, The Sun ran an article about several individuals who had donated funds in support of families struggling with school meal debt. Since the article appeared, we have received quite a few additional donations. In fact, at this point, we have received over $2,000 from many generous individuals and businesses in and around the city.
This kind of generosity is commendable and greatly appreciated! On behalf of the families and students who are struggling with meal debt, I would like to thank everyone who has donated to this worthwhile cause.
Tim Goossens
Director of Food Service
Laconia School District
