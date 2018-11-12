To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the commander, Griggs-Wyatt Post #33 of the American Legion we would like to thank all who participated in our Veteran’s Day Observance. Many thanks to the Legion members, the Sons of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders for coming out to recognize our veterans.
Among others, we also send huge thanks to Wayne Sanborn for the public address system, the Meredith Police Dept. for the escort and traffic control, George’s Diner for the great food, Mill Falls for the kind use of their podium, Meredith Parks and Recreation Dept. for allowing us use of their P.A. system, Mr. Bob Jones and the POW/MIA vigil contingent, the Blue Star Mothers, the great participation of the Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts and the Winnipesaukee Playhouse for their support and the splendid preview they provided us of their upcoming show “Mary’s Wedding.”
We would be remiss in not mentioning the Honorable Jeanie Forrester for her constant and unwavering support of our veterans and for her remarks at our ceremony, Mr. Elliot Finn for his elegant and poignant speech, Mr. Robert Kennelly, past commander and current service officer, for his guidance and support and Mr. Chuck Thorndike and our Honor Guard for never failing to be standing tall representing our post.
Lastly, thank you to all the members of our community, veteran and non-veteran alike who braved the chill and helped us to recognize our veterans. Ultimately it is you that inspires our young citizens to serve our great nation. God Bless America.
Bob O’Neill, Vice Commander
American Legion Post #33
Meredith
