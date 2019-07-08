To The Daily Sun,
Would like to give a big shout-out to the people on Silver Lake in Tilton/Belmont for the awesome and respectful displays of fireworks over the 4th of July weekend, for those of us that don't have the means or simply don't want to fight the crowds of the other beaches we get to sit in our backyard by the fire and enjoy the displays. Thank you for your enthusiasm and spirit for the holiday, we look forward to it each year.
Michelle Porter
Belmont
