To The Daily Sun,
I wish to thank the person who found my hearing aid on a trail at Ramblin' Vewe Farm in Gilford (probably from me swatting black flies that think being under it is a great place to hide). You went out of your way to not only contact the hearing aid company, but also to return it to the place where I purchased it. Thank you!
Once again, the caring and generosity of the people of the Lakes Region shines.
Everett McLaughlin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.