To The Daily Sun,
The staff and trustees of the Sanbornton Public Library wish to thank all of the wonderful “Santa’s elves” who donated treasured gifts to the library’s Christmas stocking. Each year, the library hangs a stocking with a list of wishes.
This year, donations from the generous elves included many items such as materials for craft projects, office supplies, coffee supplies, puzzles, gift cards and cash, a Bluetooth speaker, cleaning materials, cases of water, and an IPAD. The total value of these donated gifts was almost $600. Many thanks to Sanbornton library’s elf-like patrons for responding to our list of Christmas wishes!
Carol Raymond
Sanbornton Public Library
