To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of our entire staff, we would like to thank everyone for their support in selecting Meredith Insurance Agency as the Silver Award Winner in The Best of the Lakes Region. We’ve been in operation for a little over a year now, and your vote of confidence humbles us. We are honored to serve such an amazing community.
We will continue to earn your trust as we strive to provide the best products, service and respect to everyone seeking our advice and assistance. We look forward to serving you from our new location at the corner of Lake Street in Meredith, later in the year.
Thank you again for our current relationships, and for the opportunity to create new ones.
Ted Fodero, Agency Director
Meredith Insurance Agency
