To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all the hard working folks who put together the 125 Celebration for Laconia. You did a wonderful job. The parade was quite nice and the fireworks were fantastic, best I have seen in many, many years. So once again. . . thank you for all your efforts.
M. Perkins
Laconia
