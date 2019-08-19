To The Daily Sun,
I would just like to give a shout out to all the people who have been working on our roads this summer. I found myself getting annoyed at all the detours and the stops and delays. Then the results began to show and the changes were amazing. We should be so grateful for the hard-working men and women that worked in the stifling heat and humidity of the summer.
While I sat in my air conditioned car complaining about a five-minute stop, they were standing in the blazing sun or in hot trucks for hours. So, let me say thank you to al the workers that have made my travels easier.
Also, I would like to comment on the difference that the new traffic patterns have made at the Gilford end of the Laconia Bypass. Brilliant!
Lynn Rowson
Gilford
