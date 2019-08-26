To The Daily Sun,
I'll engage my sunny disposition and assume the majority of your readers for Saturday's paper experienced the same emotions as I did perusing its contents: Oh my God, FINALLY a savior — not one, but two, to save the day (as my fave, Mighty Mouse, would have said).
Bravo to Justin Spencer and Scott Everett. As proud as I am of my hometown, I can't say I've ever considered Laconia/Lakeport to have "cool" potential. I'm satisfied with being appreciative of roots in a four-season area surrounded by Mother Nature's finest traits. I've stayed in spite of my discomfort walking my dog in any number of neighborhoods.
Years ago, I was activities director of what was referred to as the Taylor Home. One of my favorite ladies spoke fondly of her Lakeport childhood and even remembered the fire which threatened to extinguish its entire perimeter. I personally remember the fire that consumed one of my family's familiar haunts, Sweaterville. There's a lot more history here than meets the eye.
To see both these gentlemen dismiss the naysayers and create a much-needed infusion of color and vibrancy to this city's eastern niche is extraordinary, certain to be appreciated by neighbors such as Opechee Inn and Spa, Fratello's and C. J. Avery's — who believed in Lakeport long before anyone else did.
Welcome Justin and Scott to our city. Thank you in advance for your efforts to bring levity as well as acceptance to all of us regardless of age, income, social standing and especially to those whose needs are greatest.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.