To The Daily Sun
I recently had the opportunity to call upon my state representative, Peter Spanos, for some help in our neighborhood.
I'm sure I am not alone in expressing my extreme displease with Eversource's newly erected poles across the beautiful field on Parade Road. These poles originally ran along Old Parade Road amongst trees where they were not the eyesore the have become; nor did they impede the unobstructed view that has always existed, Without going into all the details, suffice it to say there was enough concern and disappointment on the part of residents in this area to seek assistance from our representative.
I am truly thankful to Mr. Spanos. Not only did he spend time speaking with many of us, he further took the time to seek out state agencies for information and assistance in an effort to resolve the issues with this project — all in an effort to preserve this beautiful, historic area of Laconia.
Regardless of how this turns out, I know I am not alone in thanking Mr. Spanos for his prompt and significant involvement in an effort to prevent this travesty from continuing. Mr. Spanos, a lifelong resident of Laconia, has demonstrated a level of knowledge and compassion for the Ccty that should reassure all of us that he has the best interest of Laconia and it's residents at heart!
Thank you again Rep. Spanos.
Debra Cheney
Laconia
