The Time Capsule committee wishes to thank everyone who came to the 1968 Time Capsule opening and those who supported the event. It was a special day full of fun and enthusiasm.
Thank you to the Common Man for donating the ice cream social. Thank you to the members of the time capsule committee who have worked for over a year to make this possible. Judy Dever and Karen Thorndike from the Historical Society who helped a great deal getting us information about the 200th Celebration including most of the photos for the slideshow. Library Trustee and Select Board Chair Jonathan James who set up the parade for the time capsule from the library to the Chase House … complete with police escort. Library Staff member Linda Hough for scanning the slides from the Historical Society and doing an amazing job getting the word out via Social Media, creating a teaser film for the opening and a million other things behind the scenes. To Beverly Heyduk who also did a lot of things behind the scenes and to Betty Strader, who put together the slideshow of events from 1968 complete with the greatest hits from that year.
I also wish to thank Mona Hoefs and her drum corps of Jacobi Christian, Teddy Chiefe, Roman Avagluroli, Evan and Hunter England for leading the parade for the time capsule and to Pete Currier, who was the last person to touch the time capsule when it was buried in 1968 and drove it over in his antique truck for the opening. Thank you to the Meredith Police Department for the motorcycle escort. Thank you also to Philomena Day who recorded the event for Lakes Region Public Access. The library will have that available to view via our website once we get it from them. Thank you to the Meredith 250 committee for sponsoring the meeting room.
But most importantly, I wish to thank the committee members from the 200th celebration in 1968 without whom, there would be no time capsule. Over 500 people, or about 20% of the Town, served on an official 200th committee. This does not include the many people who helped out behind the scenes that weren’t named. The love and pride they felt for their town is evident in the many photos from events throughout the year and by the number of you who showed up to see the time capsule opened. It meant so much to have you all there to share they day.
Erin M. Apostolos
Meredith Public Library Director and Time Capsule Committee Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.