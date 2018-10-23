To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of Community Action – Laconia Area Center and our Common Pantry we would like to thank the Howe family and Beans and Greens Farm for providing fresh farm vegetables for our food pantry throughout the summer. As a result of the generosity of Beans and Greens and the Howe family, we were able to provide fresh food to hundreds of families and individuals over the summer that we would have been unable to provide if not for their generosity.
We are grateful to the Howe family and all of the staff at Beans and Greens for all that they did for the community and for helping us at the Common Pantry at Laconia Area Center. It is wonderful to see the generosity of a local business benefit so many people in the community. We hope to continue this relationship for many years to come!
Lynn Tonkin
Area Center Director
Laconia Area Center
Community Action Belknap-Merrimack
