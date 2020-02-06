To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump has been there for us. Promises made; promises kept. The list is endless. In addition, he has been persecuted by the numb and dumb media from the day he announced his candidacy. Think the FBI, DOJ, and CIA plot to prevent his candidacy and his election. Then the “insurance policy” coup to take him out as President. Think James Comey, James Clapper, the Five Eyes, the FBI lovebirds Strozk and Page, the insane recusal of Attorney-General Sessions, prompted by Rod Rosenstein before his confirmation but not communicated to Trump until after confirmation, the plot to insert Mueller as FBI director by Rosenstein and, when that failed, appointed Mueller as special prosecutor the next day; Mueller, as a senile old man, appointed a team of Trump-haters who spent $50 million, interviewed 500 witnesses and issued hundreds of subpoenas, only to conclude that there was no proof of Trump collusion with Russia (failing to investigate the obvious collusion of Hill and Bill with Putin). Finally, we have the Spanish Inquisition by Bugeyed Bullschrift and the Star Chamber proceedings of “Porky Pig” Nadler, climaxed by Nancy Cruella Pelosi spasmodically tearing up a copy of the greatest State of the Union speech ever given.
The point of all this is, if you are an Independent or a Republican, President Trump is visiting New Hampshire on Feb. 10 to ask you to vote in the first-in-the-nation primary for him this Tuesday. Marie and I know we owe it to him to vote in the primary. We hope all like-minded people will thank President Trump for all he has done and all he has endured to make our country great for our children and grandchildren.
Please be sure to take the time to save our nation this Tuesday and vote for Trump in our first-in-the-nation primary. As a state, we need to make up for 2016.
Charles H. Bradley III
Laconia
