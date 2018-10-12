To The Daily Sun,
I see two to four people texting a day and I do not drive that much. Ninety percent of the people are young girls.
The other day I was stopped at a stop sign and a woman on my right was taking a left. She had the right-of-way. She had her phone in her left hand in her face texting as she made the left turn. Looks like texting was more important than someone's life.
If you get pulled over, it should be a thousand dollars, second time loss of license.
John Newman
Laconia
