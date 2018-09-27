To The Daily Sun,
To some it may appear that this year’s Franklin budget process was grueling… and they would be right! But for the more than two decades I’ve been involved in our city’s budget process, it was “par for the course.” With our citizen-mandated tax cap, Franklin’s elected leaders are forced to live within our means. In the end, the City Council met all the needs that were placed upon us without breaking the city’s tax cap.
Although the end result was predictable (since 1989 the cap has only been broken once and only for technical reasons) this year had some troubling precursors of things to come.
As many of you know, the City Council voted to break the cap this year. Only after realizing the “cap busting” budget was illegal did two councilors reconsider their decision and then voted for a “cap” budget. But disturbingly, even when advised the budget that broke the cap was illegal under the city Charter, four councilors voted “no” to reconsider their position.
Taxpayers of Franklin beware! There are four councilors who will vote to break YOUR voter-mandated cap because they claim it is what you want! For those of you who disagree, the good news is in Ward 2 Karen Testerman — a strong tax cap supporter — is running to replace one of the most ardent tax and spend councilors who voted to break the cap this year.
If you’re worried about your property taxes and you want to do all you can to keep your taxes affordable, I urge you to cast your vote on Tuesday October 2 for Karen Testerman for Ward 2 City Council. As a city councilor, Karen will ensure every dime of taxpayer monies will be spent efficiently and effectively. But most importantly she will ensure city government adheres to the principles of our citizen-mandated tax cap.
Tony Giunta
Mayor of Franklin
