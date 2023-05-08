To The Daily Sun,

As a society, we have come a long way in recognizing and protecting LGBTQ+ rights, but much work still needs to be done. An example of where we still fall short is SB 272, the so-called “parental bill of rights.” Masked as a bill to help parents use their authority with their children, SB 272 is, in reality, an extremely harmful LGBTQ+ bill. It would force school staff to “out” students to their parents/guardians. This bill creates a divisive situation between parents and teachers by promoting the untrue idea that teachers don't want to share information with parents. Teachers go to college and choose to have a career in educating the youth of America, not police the students who identify in the LGBTQ+ community.

