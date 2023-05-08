As a society, we have come a long way in recognizing and protecting LGBTQ+ rights, but much work still needs to be done. An example of where we still fall short is SB 272, the so-called “parental bill of rights.” Masked as a bill to help parents use their authority with their children, SB 272 is, in reality, an extremely harmful LGBTQ+ bill. It would force school staff to “out” students to their parents/guardians. This bill creates a divisive situation between parents and teachers by promoting the untrue idea that teachers don't want to share information with parents. Teachers go to college and choose to have a career in educating the youth of America, not police the students who identify in the LGBTQ+ community.
Sadly, some students do not feel safe at home and seek refuge with a trusted adult at their school. Passing this bill would prevent students from accessing the support of those they trust, which would be harmful. No one knows their home situation better than the students themselves. It is unfair and wrong to pressure someone to reveal their personal identity to others before they feel ready to do so. This bill also runs the risk of violating the state statute barring discrimination on the basis of gender identity in education (The New Hampshire Statutes under 354:A: State Commission For Human Rights, Section: 354-A:29).
The House of Representatives already deservedly tabled HB 10, the House version of the “parental bill of rights.” SB 272 needs to be defeated, as well.
SB 272 will receive a House of Representatives vote on Thursday, May 18. Please contact your local representatives and ask them to oppose SB 272 for the well-being and safety of all the young people in New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.