To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take a minute to say a BIG THANK YOU to all that have been involved in helping Larry and I since the fire on the night of Nov. 21 into Thanksgiving morning. I don't know where we would be without the quick response of the Belmont Police and Fire Departments, so thank you! And for calling in all the other surrounding and not so close towns to help, amazing, thank you!
And to all the friends and neighbors who have stepped up to help since that night and the days following; Patti Bradley, Rhiannon Fee and family, Lesley Wells and family, Kathy Fitzgerald and family, Peggy Sue Greenwood and family, and so many more, known and unknown, including the amazing people that have graciously taken in our beloved animals. I cannot thank you enough for that!
And to all the people, near and far, who have donated items, money, services, or a well wish, THANK YOU! It is very kind and generous of everyone to go out of their way to help complete strangers.
And finally, it has been a terrible loss, but has also shown us how many wonderful people there are left in the world. News is quick to report the tragedy and evil, but seldom reports the good so one tends to forget how blessed we are to live here. We cannot say it enough, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
Ann-Marie & Larry Carpenter
Laran Farm, Belmont
