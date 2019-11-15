To The Daily Sun,
Who doesn’t enjoy a good laugh?
The federal income tax began 1913.The then-president, you guessed it, a DEMOCRAT, Woodrow Wilson, promised the tax would be TEMPORARY. The donkey joke is still alive. Both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders TODAY promise their income taxes will “bleed out” only the rich. This forced economic raping of just a handful will pay for just about everything free in life that costs big money.
It’s FAIR and JUST to point out hundreds of millions of VOTERS have ALREADY paid for those things with lower living standards for the last 200 years. Their hard work and SACRIFICE now gets urinated on in the Democrats’ bargain with the devil in hopes to BUY the 2020 election. FREE Food will be next. What person can’t argue their car shouldn’t be free too? They’re expensive. Few people will ever have to actually work again to get anything they need if Warren and Bernie are right.
It’s a God-strike-me-down dead truth, every new government handout creates ever fewer people willing to work. The worker participation rate has confirmed this over and over for 25 years. It’s why Bill Clinton screamed the era of “BIG GOVERNMENT” was dead. Warren and Sanders throw Bill the middle finger with Vaseline on it. They scream gargantuan government will make everything right, and of course equal, by bleeding out just a few people.This is genuinely believed by tens of millions that take these “Bedtime for Bonzo” stories to heart that we all will indeed live happily and equal ever after. Don’t you believe one stinking, government-sucking syllable of it for one nanosecond.
In 1914, the first year after the federal income tax was crammed down, 2% of American families paid income taxes. Not bringing in sufficient money to satisfy the Moby Dick-sized TAX & SPEND promises of Democrats, five years later the federal income tax was then hitting 20% of all working families. Within 10 years, the Democrats’ income tax was walloping 40% of families. The federal income tax promised by Democrats to focus only on the rich and be TEMPORARY is still going 106 years later. It’s lying and hypocrisy only a Democratic moron could love. The income tax now hits about 50% of all workers. It’s so complex millions of people pay accountants and experts billions to do it for them. The tax code stands 13 feet high of printed pages with 12 feet of it totally GRAY, subject to judicial interpretation with more loopholes than Swiss cheese, wasting more billions in continual litigation. The federal income tax is still alive. It’s the TEMPORARY gift from DEMOCRATS that never stops SCREWING.
If we can just tax the rich more, it will SOLVE EVERYTHING. Democrats said the same thing in 1913 and every year since. They were lying THEN, and they’re lying even LOUDER today. It’s louder because we have more Democrats than ever who can’t wait to live off the hard work and success of other people. Now that’s a TRUTH!
Tony Boutin
Gilford
