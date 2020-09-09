To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to the voters of Ashland, Alexandria, Bristol, Bridgewater, and Grafton who showed up at the polls to support my patriotic platform of God, family, life, unalienable rights, free market enterprise, and preserving our constitutional republic. I would particularly like to thank those voters who bullet voted for me in support of these particular interests.
Congratulations to my opponents Representative Ned Gordon, and Mr. Lex Berezhny on winning the confidence of the voters, and the Republican nomination for representative of Grafton County District 9.
I believe the next two years will be extremely challenging for our great state and nation, and I will continue to evaluate where my participation will bring the greatest support for the values mentioned above. God bless the citizens of Grafton District 9, the State of New Hampshire, and the United States of America.
Tejasinha Sivalingam
Ashland
