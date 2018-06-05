To The Daily Sun,
I watched a very interesting video on PBS about a woman, Marian Diamond, who studied the brain and showed science that it can and does change. With a good diet, proper sleep, exercise, training and not surprisingly love and care (of the person) it can be at its best. What was so amazing to her after all her years of insight and achievement was the fact that this physical object formed from water and a few of natures elements was capable of original thought.
When she made her first presentation in the early sixties, the scientific community believed the brain didn’t, couldn’t change after a certain age. Through the years she went on to show through physical proofs that it could, even into old age. She spent years with children in Cambodia, learning an enrichment of diet, vitamins, expanded language skills, computer lessons, social acceptance and caring, increase their chances of living healthy, productive lives as their brains improved.
We might wonder what has been done with these very brilliant insights her devotion has shown us. It certainly has not found its way into our schools which drug more than six million daily with mood altering chemicals or extending the knowledge to parents (or the children in school who one day will be parents). There was a time, back when, when we had rote learning, repetitive exercises (such as learning cursive), grading (allowed to achieve or fail) but most importantly the caring of the teacher(s) was a very real part of schooling. Today I believe the teachers and their in-classroom aides must follow guidelines in their responses to students and parents. It is no longer teacher and student but lawyers, physiologist, unions, "PC" attitudes, on and on and on.
Not to get off track but I’ve even seen a school bus stop on a hill 600 feet from the entrance to the school grounds to pickup children before making the turn, all the while as the parent watched; how did this country ever get as far as it has?
We wonder why some children strike out. Why the other children believe the solution is for more restricting government laws. They themselves are the solution, they, the children are the answer to their future, not government. But they are not taught things such as Marian Diamond has: caring and kindness goes a long ways to improve our minds, developing empathy and even joy within. Children’s brains are developing and learning fresh; teaching them to be inclusive and helpful of each other, would go a long ways to solve a lot of problems. No need to wait until we get old to understand that.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
