To The Daily Sun,
Breaking news in The Laconia Sun on July 16: Hunter Taylor resigns from the Republican Party!
The Republican In Name Only (RINO) finally comes clean that he is not a conservative Republican. Anyone who has paid attention to his actions and votes on the Belknap County Commission already knew he transitioned to a tax and spend liberal.
The Republican Party under President Trump hasn't abandoned conservative values, it's been Congress that has failed to support conservative values. Too many RINOs, Democrats, and Socialists have been elected to Congress.
The national debt has grown under President Trump's administration, but not nearly as much as it did under President Obama. Congress is still responsible for ALL spending, since they either pass a federal budget or a continuing resolution to authorize the increased federal spending. The President can only sign or veto the spending bills.
A president can only provide leadership but needs a willing Congress to enact and support his/her ideals. President Trump exemplified conservative values with his Supreme Count nominees, trade negotiations, and insistence that NATO members meet their financial commitment to pay 2 percent (of GDP) toward NATO defense costs. Few, if any European countries met that obligation, which led to the U.S. taxpayer paying for European defense.
It will be interesting to see if Hunter Taylor runs again for county commissioner? Will he run as an independent or a Democrat? Hunter Taylor has fallen for the Democrat talking points when he blames President Trump for the immigration problems and continues the false narrative that his friends are Russian dictators and a North Korean tyrant.
Hunter admits not voting for Donald Trump in 2016. No surprise there. Based on the statements made for this article, is there any doubt he supported Hillary Clinton as the closet liberal he has proven to be?
Please do the residents of Belknap County a favor and don't run for re-election.
Alan Doyon
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.