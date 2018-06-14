To The Daily Sun
Taxes is not a four-letter word, literally or figuratively. Of course no one wants to give up hard-earned money. But we live in a democratic, civilized (becoming less so) society and need good roads to get to our jobs and schools, good schools to educate our children (all of them), good police, fire, and EMTs to keep us safe and well, and maybe even a little culture and recreation to keep us all engaged and learning and connected. Taxes result when everyone contributes a little to the pot that, in turn, serves the greater good of the community.
In N.H., property taxes fund most of these necessary services; a regressive and unfair system. Example: your neighbor makes $150K per year and has a modest vacation home near a lovely Barnstead lake. You are an older widow on Social Security living in a modest home that you paid off over a decade ago. Both houses are similar in size and value. You both pay the same in property taxes — a minor annoyance to the vacation homeowner but a significant burden to the widow.
What to do? It seems it is time for a change at the state level. It is time to look at a broader and fairer system. Sales, perhaps — though that can also burden if even low income families need to pay more for necessities like refrigerators and cars. Income, perhaps — you make more, you pay more; you make less, you pay less (as long as there are no unfair loopholes). Then there is the issue of getting businesses into property poor towns.
What not to do? Don’t bash the schools, or the teachers, or the selectboard, or the police and/or fire department, or your neighbors. It won’t help. These people also pay taxes and are your neighbors (and maybe even friends) and are serving our community (us) as best they can, often with little or no salary or thanks.
Discuss and debate, sure. Advise and innovate, sure. Volunteer your time and talent, great! Bash and yell and swear and call people names will not help. It does not solve any problem. Not helpful.
And, in the end, we are all just passing through (and a very brief ride at that). Before you speak, think: Is it true? Is it helpful? Is it kind?
Suzanne Allison
Barnstead
