The Laconia Historical & Museum Society Board of Directors and our team of amazing volunteers want to thank the shop owners and managers and community members for supporting our History Happened Here! event on July 15. LHMS is truly grateful.
Nothing successful is accomplished alone. We thank all the businesses and organizations that simply said, “yes” without hesitation when asked to participate. We could not have shared so much of Laconia’s story without your help.
To our Laconia’s Collections Exhibit partners: Laconia Village Bakery, Laconia Printing Company, All My Life Jewelers, Wild Women’s Studio, NH Vintage Vinyl, GoodNatured Juice & Smoothie Bar, Bootleggers, MC Cycle & Sport, The Studio, New Leaf, Spyglass Eyewear, REMAX Bayside, Main Street Social Club, Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, Innisfree Bookshop, Polished & Proper Barbershop, Daub’s Cobbler Shop and Piedmont Print & Frame, thank you.
To our Discovery Pass partners: Kellerhaus, The Lakeport Opera House, Rail Bike Adventures & the Laconia Passenger Station, the Belknap Mill, The Colonial Theatre, United Baptist Church and the Winnipesaukee Museum, thank you.
To our promotional partners: 101.5 Lakes FM, 104.9 The Hawk, 98.3 Frank FM, The Laconia Daily Sun, LRPA TV, Laconia Links and several social media pages, thank you.
Thank you, Kathy Eaton and the Wolfeboro Trolley Company, for your patience with our slightly involved tour of Laconia.
Special thanks to Defiant Records & Craft Beer and Kayla for their willingness to play along to create a very small recreation of Folsom’s Tavern. And to Nicole at the Colonial Theatre for providing a shady spot under the grand marquee for our “hub of operations” — many thanks.
To learn more about LHMS and our upcoming events and programs, visit laconiahistory.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram.
