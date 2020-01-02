To The Daily Sun,
To wonder how we got here with all this divisiveness and hate, please, Steve, look at the part you and your bunker buds play in it with your admitted bias in letters to The Sun. You can play the “grumpy old man“ card, but as long as you refuse to get your news from anything other than your still-unnamed “reliable sources” it shows nothing more than narrow-minded thinking and reasoning.
Yes, we rebuilt nations after WWII, but the person in the big chair then wasn’t the total tool that sits there now. They looked at the big picture — the world — and long term.
Trump would like you to believe you’re getting screwed by everything and everybody. Well, you’re not. Tell me, do you know what monetary benefits you’d personally be getting if we didn’t offer aid to others? Of course you don’t. But you’ll believe a reality TV star who would date his daughter (remember that?) and right-wing nonsense if they told you the sky was blue because the Dems planned it that way with God for world domination.
Try this, if you dare: Turn off your computer / TV/ radio and take a walk in the the real world and listen. Nobody is looking for a civil war, “telling” you what to think, or change your mind. And for all the righties that think we’re going to go to hell in a handbasket because the young want socialism? Most likely those are your children’s kids. Where did YOU screw up in raising them?
Michael Sweet
Laconia
