To The Daily Sun,
Our cities should be sanctuaries for Americans — not for illegal aliens.
So-called sanctuary jurisdictions obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts and put law enforcement and law-abiding citizens at greater risk.
A “sanctuary city” typically refuses to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, often by rejecting “detainer” requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and refusing to share information relating to potentially removable aliens.
Detainers are used to request that a state or local law enforcement agency hold a criminal alien in local custody for up to 48 hours after their release on state charges to allow ICE to take custody of the alien and initiate removal proceedings. State and local law enforcement agencies routinely detain suspects for violating federal laws at the request of federal authorities, unless their jurisdictions have become “sanctuary cities,” in which case they release illegals, some of whom are criminals, into our towns and cities.
Some sanctuary city officials have gone as far as warning illegal aliens about upcoming immigration enforcement actions, allowing criminal aliens to prepare themselves and putting law enforcement, the public, and the aliens at even greater risk.
Reckless sanctuary policies endanger the safety of our communities and obstruct immigration enforcement actions that can prevent further crime. Too many criminal illegal aliens have been released into American communities and gone on to commit crimes that could have been prevented had ICE been able to take the individuals into custody.
There are nearly one million illegal aliens in the United States with final orders of removal but not enough officers or resources to enforce the orders.
Americans need to take a stand to support the Constitution and our laws and to insist that our elected and appointed government officials support our laws as well.
Laconia voters have a chance to take a stand against becoming a sanctuary city by voting for Peter Spanos for mayor. He supports legal immigration but will not allow Laconia to become a sanctuary city.
His opponent has refused to take a stand against making Laconia a sanctuary city.
Legal immigrants have made America great and will continue to make it great. So, let’s support legal immigration.
Disclosure: The grandfathers of this writer came to America as legal immigrants from Europe between the two World Wars, passing through Ellis Island, learning English, and ultimately becoming American citizens.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
