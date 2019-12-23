To The Daily Sun,
Dear Lakes Region neighbors, I wanted to recognize T-Bones and Catcus Jack's for their efforts in caring for our environment.
We live in a beautiful place and from where I sit, T-Bones and Catcus Jack's have made great efforts to protect the environment over more profits by using recyclable "to go"and "doggie bag" containers. They even found plant-based straws that do not harm our oceans they way plastic ones do.
Thank you, T-Bones and Catcus Jack's for being not only great restaurants but also good stewards of our environment. Wishing all a season of hope, love, joy and peace.
Paula Gile
Laconia
