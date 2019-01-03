To The Daily Sun,
I just saw Mark Hounsell’s letter commenting that the politicians in DC should not get paid during shutdowns. This is one reason why I could never bring myself to vote for him and as he was at a loss to often.
If Mark had checked, he would have found that the politicians, like most, took care of themselves before anyone else by passing laws so their paycheck could not be withheld and to get automatic raises each year without having to go on record as voting for it. The Swamp in D.C. is populated by self-serving losers who could not make it in the real world but prospered, at our expense, in D.C.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
(1) comment
Wow a bit harsh ......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.