To The Daily Sun,
This election year is not like any other year. One of the highlights of campaign season is meeting my constituents at their homes when I go door-to-door. Because of the covid pandemic, I’m not going to be visiting you in person — for your safety and health — as well as my own. Zoom meetings just don’t take the place of the neighborliness of a personal visit, so I’m writing today to express my thanks to all have supported me over the years, and I’m again asking for your vote whether you are voting from home or visiting the polls on Nov. 3.
The past two years I have served as chair of the Resources, Recreation and Development Committee in the House. Although the 2020 session was cut short by COVID, the committee was still able to pass legislation and we did it, in most cases, regardless of party affiliation. No gridlock on the Resources Committee!
Resources passed legislation to strengthen protections on drinking water from PFAs, provide greater funding to assist municipalities and lake associations in the fight against aquatic invasive species, protect the salt marshes on the seacoast, and took the first steps in simplifying rules for docks on our lakes. If re-elected I will continue to work to protect the environment, address the climate crisis and balance the competing interests of those who enjoy our state-owned trails and our amazing lakes, rivers and ponds.
One of the most rewarding parts of serving as your state representative is being able to assist constituents. It could be as simple as providing a phone number of a state agency, or as complicated as helping people thread the needle of bureaucracy to find a tough answer. Don’t hesitate to give me a call or email me if you have questions or want me to know about issues of importance to you.
If re-elected I will continue to work for equal opportunities for all of New Hampshire’s families, where the quality of your child’s education, your healthcare options and your access to broadband and cell phone service do not depend on your zip code.
I would appreciate your vote either today if you are voting from home or on November 3.
Suzanne Smith
Hebron
