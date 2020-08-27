To The Daily Sun,
When I think of someone who I want to be the governor of our state, I want it to be someone who has worked hard in their life. I want it to be someone who has given back to the Granite State. I want someone with the experience in Concord to start working with the Legislature on day one to fix the most critical issues facing our state. That someone is Senator Dan Feltes.
As chair of the Resources, Recreation and Development Committee in the N.H. House, I have worked with Dan in his capacity as vice-chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He has successfully worked to help pass bills which would increase net metering for solar projects and support energy efficiency projects in N.H. — both issues which have been consistently vetoed by our current governor.
Dan has been a tireless advocate for working-class families including expanding access to health care for 50,000 Granite Staters, and fighting the vetoes of paid family and medical leave.
For far too long we’ve seen actions that are out-of-touch with working-class Granite Staters coming out of the corner office. It's time for a change and I am confident that Dan Feltes is up to the task of making sure our state works for everyone. Dan’s record at the Statehouse has proven that he is up to the task of making sure our state works for everyone. Join me and vote for Dan Feltes for governor in the primary on September 8.
Suzanne Smith
Hebron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.