To The Daily Sun,
It is hard to believe that my senior walked through the Gilford High School doors, as a student, for the last time yesterday! Seems like only yesterday that our boy was a freshman. He was new to the school and the area at the time, and as luck would have it, he was covered in poison ivy his very first day.
Ms. Julie Stewart was the first teacher to reach out to our family and assure us he would be fine. Periodically she would send updates letting us know that he was adjusting to the new school and thriving – making new friends, working hard in his classes and starting to develop his confidence. The assistance she gave him over the years was reassuring and so thoughtful: whether it was a quiet office space to do tests, a push to write more words on an essay, gentle reminders to wear your mask properly, reminders to find his voice, or words of encouragement when he was struggling in a class. I have said it many times but will reiterate again, she is our school angel.
We want her to know that she made a lasting impression on our son and us parents. A once-shy student who was not overly confident in his academic skills has blossomed into an assertive (and very vocal), well informed, motivated, and hard-working young adult. She helped make that happen and we are forever grateful for all her efforts.
While I am sad that my oldest is no longer one of the many students she gets to inspire, encourage, and motivate, I am pleased that I have two other children that are currently under her wings who are able to benefit from her kindness and support. I am positive there are many other countless students and families she has touched throughout the years. Each of us applaud her extra efforts and say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for inspiring our children.
“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”
– William Arthur Ward
Suzanne Logan and forever grateful GHS parents
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.