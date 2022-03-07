To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to see Sen. Maggie Hassan leading the fight for our reproductive rights. Republicans across the country have launched an all out assault on reproductive freedom, and we have seen that firsthand here in New Hampshire, where Republicans passed an abortion ban and defunded Planned Parenthood. All three GOP senate candidates running against Hassan are in lockstep support with this extreme, anti-choice agenda. Chuck Morse authored the abortion ban, Kevin Smith ran New Hampshire’s leading anti-choice advocacy group, and Don Bolduc has called for similar bans on abortion.
The contrast is stark. Sen. Hassan voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade, protecting abortion access for women across the country. Chuck Morse and Kevin Smith, on the other hand, doubled down on their anti-choice agenda and said they would vote against the law. While Sen. Hassan is sticking up for the rights of New Hampshire women, her opponents are trying to take our state backwards. We do not need an anti-choice extremist representing the Live Free or Die State. With Sen. Hassan, we have a leader who will take on anti-choice Republicans and who won’t back down from defending reproductive freedom.
Suzanne Allison
Barnstead
