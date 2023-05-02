The title of SB 272 “Establishing a parents' bill of rights in education” caught my attention. Let’s hear it for the parents and citizens who want to see more parent involvement. This so-called “parents’ bill of rights in education” is certainly an excellent title to get the attention of many. Like the “Critical Race Theory Bill,” this legislation did not originate in New Hampshire. Perhaps it is appropriate for other states, but it has no place in NH’s public schools.
A recent public hearing included horror stories, i.e. “my child was vaccinated without my permission,” “my teacher told me not to tell you,” “children are exposed to pornography” and on and on. When a parent believes the school is not working in the best interest of a child, these conversations should happen in the school or with the school board or with the NH Association of School Boards or State Department of Education.
Parent involvement, parent rights and the recognition of parents as teachers has increased over the decades. Family structure has changed; some children have two families and not all are partners in parenting. When only one parent/household member has “legal custody” and there is no agreement as to what is best for children, often it is the guidance of school employees that is called to mediate such situations.
While the topic is especially important, the hearing appeared to be another attempt to cause division in our schools. The bashing and battering of NH’s public schools will not stop until there is more parent involvement and citizen participation. Parents do have rights.
It is time to contact legislators and request they trash this harmful and unnecessary legislation.
