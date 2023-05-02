To The Daily Sun,

The title of SB 272 “Establishing a parents' bill of rights in education” caught my attention. Let’s hear it for the parents and citizens who want to see more parent involvement. This so-called “parents’ bill of rights in education” is certainly an excellent title to get the attention of many. Like the “Critical Race Theory Bill,” this legislation did not originate in New Hampshire. Perhaps it is appropriate for other states, but it has no place in NH’s public schools.

