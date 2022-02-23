To The Daily Sun,
Our teachers and our public education system are under attack. Teachers are a critical part of our community and attacking them for doing their job is despicable. The limits on curriculum that Republicans in Concord are promoting are direct attacks on our First Amendment rights. Limiting the teaching of our past will doom our future. We and our students deserve better. Further, the ban on critical race theory teaching has provisions for teachers to be brought before the state Board of Education for disciplinary action if they disobey — they can lose their teaching license.
As a lifelong Republican, I am extremely disappointed in the way the Republican Party is promoting these Hitleresque ideas and tactics. World War II has already been fought, let's not do it again. Convince your/our representatives to stop trying to dictate what can and cannot be taught in our schools.
Republicans are pushing hard for a voucher program in which the state's share of a student's education funding would go to a scholarship organization to be given to families for all sorts of education expenses, with few limits on who gets a voucher, few limits on how it can be spent, and no oversight on taxpayer dollars. Our local representative, Glenn Cordelli, has been advocating for this bill despite the fact that at a recent hearing only 600 of the 3,800 people who offered an opinion were in favor of it. Proponents say there is no oversight on school spending now; I disagree; our school district pays attention to education expenses as I believe most districts do. "The voucher system will give taxpayers no say or accountability for how state education dollars are spent," according to Peter Greene, senior contributor to Forbes. Tell your representatives to vote against vouchers for education.
Susan Weeks
Tuftonboro
