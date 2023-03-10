To The Daily Sun,

A few nights ago, I attended candidates night held at Gilmanton Elementary School. The students hosted a wonderful evening. However, I was a bit disappointed that there were only a handful of candidates in attendance to express what seat they sought and why. I also discovered only one candidate’s name listed on the ballot for the two-year seat on our school board. This would mean the candidate on the ballot would become the member, as people typically vote for a listed candidate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.