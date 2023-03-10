A few nights ago, I attended candidates night held at Gilmanton Elementary School. The students hosted a wonderful evening. However, I was a bit disappointed that there were only a handful of candidates in attendance to express what seat they sought and why. I also discovered only one candidate’s name listed on the ballot for the two-year seat on our school board. This would mean the candidate on the ballot would become the member, as people typically vote for a listed candidate.
In this instance, the unopposed candidate is a woke, self-proclaimed socialist who will likely seek out bad and hurtful policies for our children. I cannot stand by and let that go unchallenged. Our children deserve the best education we can give them, and our teachers must be allowed to teach.
It is that reason I humbly ask when you go to the voting polls on Tuesday, March 14, that you write in Susan Ward for the Gilmanton School Board, two-year term.
Finally, I want to serve on our school board because having grown up in this beautiful town, then raising my two children here, combined with my work ethic and experience, I know that makes me the more qualified candidate. I want today’s children to have the best education experience possible. They deserve nothing less. If elected, I promise to attend every meeting, be attentive, productive and be available to the public.
Please write in Susan Ward for the Gilmanton School Board two-year seat on Tuesday, March 14.
