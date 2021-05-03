To The Daily Sun,
We have an election day approaching on May 11 in Moultonborough for Board of Selectman. You’ll see my name on the ballot for a two-year term. This is not my first position in government, as I served as a state representative in the New Hampshire House, Ways and Means Committee, and the Strafford County Delegation from 2008 to 2010. My town government experience includes serving on the Town and School Budget Committee, as well as the Water and Sewer Committee in Barrington. I am a retired hydrogeologist having moved to New Hampshire as director of environmental consulting at Liberty Mutual in 1992. In 1999 I founded my own firm from which I retired in 2016. My wife, Betsy Staber, and I believe in community service. Betsy volunteers at Senior Meals, and I as second vice president of the Moultonborough Lions Club. We attend the Moultonborough United Methodist Church. I am a member of the Winnipesaukee Sportsmans Club. We are avid outdoor and sports enthusiasts and believe in good stewardship of the environment and natural resources of Moultonborough.
My prior governing experience allows me to stay abreast of the ever-present attempt in Concord to redistribute our property tax wealth at the expense of residents of limited means. We also have some residents who view our “property rich” town driven by second homes on the lake as a wealth proxy for year-round residents and a source of funds for relatively expensive capital projects that could best be described as “wants” not “needs.” This wealth proxy is the furthest from the truth with the average annual income in 2019 for Moultonborough residents at $71,667; 8.7 percent LESS THAN the NH State-wide average of $77,933. Clearly, the data does not support the impression that the average town resident is “wealthy.” I can assure the taxpayers of Moultonborough that my primary goal as a selectman is governance based upon sound fiscal management while taking into consideration residents' needs and their respective means. I want very much to see our town thrive economically, but not at the expense of its rural and historic character.
There is no doubt that this has been a stressful year for many, not only in Moultonborough, but well beyond. We have seen firsthand those who know how to govern and those who flounder under the weight of responsibility. We’ve seen those who seem to embrace the philosophy of “never let a crisis go to waste” to repeatedly push through personal agendas. I can assure voters that I do not flounder under the weight of responsibility and I certainly do not carry a personal agenda that would distract from my focus on the multitude of issues that arise in town governance.
While I welcome the opportunity to field questions and personally ask for your vote at a Candidates’ Night, the continued COVID-19 concerns do not allow the opportunity. However, if you have any questions or issues of which you would like to make me aware, I can be reached at 603-387-1331.
Susan Price
Moultonborough
