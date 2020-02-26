To The Daily Sun,
I have long been a taxpaying citizen of Moultonborough and through local organizations have long participated in and contributed to charitable endeavors which promote the town and the quality of life here. Over the last few years I have become alarmingly aware that big money projects have been appearing on the town warrant. Some of these have been necessary (have to have), others not so (nice to have which are promoted by special interest groups). Still other expenditures were due to inadequate site investigations and insufficient contractual oversights — both before and during the projects, which led to repairs costing additional taxpayer dollars. It is for this reason that I requested a copy of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to fill our Board of Selectmen and head of department positions. I was told there were none.
Moultonborough, through the diligence of its past leaders, enjoys a way of life that has attracted many. We must keep it that way. Times are changing and we now need experienced individuals on the BOS who have experience dealing with recent trends and sound fiscal management. Susan Price has this skill. Her work experience exhibits leadership qualities and accountability in governance.
For example, Susan was founder and president of an environmental consulting firm and served in the N.H. House of Representatives on the Ways and Means Committee. She stated to me personally that she will be an advocate for transparency and accountability with respect for all.
Susan also has another skill that is sorely lacking in our town governance today, she listens.
I urge you tom cast your vote for Susan Price for Board of Selectmen for the benefit of Moultonborough and your future.
Mary Whiting
Moultonborough
